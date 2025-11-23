DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after acquiring an additional 441,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 1.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 297,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCN stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 29.15%.The company had revenue of $229.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $414,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,587,849.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

