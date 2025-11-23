Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Genpact Limited $G

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 483.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 42.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,979.90. This represents a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

