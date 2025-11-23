62,700 Shares in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $100,216.08. Following the sale, the director owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.56. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

