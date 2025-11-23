Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 37.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omnicell Trading Up 4.9%

Omnicell stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 3,880 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $129,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,212.25. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.