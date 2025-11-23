MAI Capital Management Sells 2,313 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,618,000 after buying an additional 30,774,028 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after acquiring an additional 702,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

