125,877 Shares in Adient $ADNT Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Adient by 991.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 544.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 91.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 13,957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE:ADNT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

