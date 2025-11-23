Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 47,900 JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 44.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $59.22 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 38,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,920,160.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,543,443.84. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $5,093,296.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,081,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,412,456.51. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 446,492 shares of company stock valued at $22,842,950 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.
JFrog Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
