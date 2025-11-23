Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,903 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,903 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 184.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after buying an additional 2,514,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $2,368,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,469 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ZYME opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%.The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

