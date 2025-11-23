ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 $TWM Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 by 88.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. ProShares UltraShort Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $71.27.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

