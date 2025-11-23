Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 741.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 264,082 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,563,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 59.43%.The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million. Research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TFPM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

