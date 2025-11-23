Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

