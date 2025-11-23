Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,045,000 after purchasing an additional 645,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,484.82. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 121,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,656.72. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.