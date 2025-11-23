LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 80,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,271,051.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,877.52. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $613,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,723,904.04. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,780 shares of company stock worth $2,198,983. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYTS

LSI Industries Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $564.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.25.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.