Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.