Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $82,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,795. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,211.04. This trade represents a 81.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,294 shares of company stock worth $7,660,875. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $108.63 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

