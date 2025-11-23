Insider Selling: Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $47,822.13 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Dolores Dudiak sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $47,822.13. Following the sale, the vice president owned 88,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,235.01. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE FHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

