Head to Head Review: Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) & Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.00 -$33.62 million ($0.41) N/A Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Eisai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eisai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eisai beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

