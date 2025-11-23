Insider Selling: Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $36,625.28 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,321,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,078.04. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOWL. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

