Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 290.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $415,548.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,763.20. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

UFP Technologies stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.94. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $327.68.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

