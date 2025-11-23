Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 5.2%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

