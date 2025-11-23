Martin Tuchman Acquires 2,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,604 shares in the company, valued at $439,409.20. The trade was a 17.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,056 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $34,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Martin Tuchman purchased 52 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,716.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Martin Tuchman acquired 493 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $16,269.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Martin Tuchman acquired 3 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $97.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Martin Tuchman bought 10,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

Princeton Bancorp Increases Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Princeton Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPRN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

