Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 24.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aercap by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $138.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.