Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 492.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DG stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

