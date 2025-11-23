Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $105,751,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after buying an additional 132,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,375,000 after buying an additional 130,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $872.35 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $956.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $822.78.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total value of $24,656,503.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,425,137.48. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,443 shares of company stock valued at $72,480,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

