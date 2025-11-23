Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 138 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of NVR worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,382.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,376.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,630.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,621.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $130.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,366.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.