Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,638 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 40.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 422,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE EQR opened at $60.53 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.