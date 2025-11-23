Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,788 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.73, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

