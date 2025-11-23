Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,331 Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.9% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 97.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 106,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 31.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $241.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day moving average of $241.46. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

