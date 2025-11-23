Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,213 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

VTI stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $339.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

