Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,859,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.52. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

