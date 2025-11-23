Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I $BACQ

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $20,020,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 22.2% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 888,474 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,748,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,522,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Andrew Stephen Gundlach and Michel Combes on June 24, 2024 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

