Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,451 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

