Grigorios Siokas Purchases 51,315 Shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 51,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,271,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,524.06. This represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 5.32. Cosmos Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cosmos Health has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

