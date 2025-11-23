Prudential PLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.42 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.56.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

