Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading 1.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $94.00. The stock traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.38. 10,155,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 11,710,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC set a $112.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Newmont by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

