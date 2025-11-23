Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,808 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,966,000 after buying an additional 283,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,287,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,224,000 after acquiring an additional 141,705 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $746,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $148.98 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,945.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.