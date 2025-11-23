American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of American Assets Trust worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,603,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,612,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 534.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.65%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

