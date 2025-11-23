Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF $PICB Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PICB. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,560,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PICB opened at $23.42 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.