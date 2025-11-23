Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after buying an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

