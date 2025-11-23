Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,656,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,011,000.

GDX stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

