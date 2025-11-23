Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,715,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after acquiring an additional 670,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $561.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.