Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 58.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.26.

TWLO stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

