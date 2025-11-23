Prudential PLC Acquires 5,053 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16,857.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Solar by 22,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,802,000 after buying an additional 510,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 59.4% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $249.91 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $281.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

