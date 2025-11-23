Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $20,414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,096,492.30. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,440. This represents a 37.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,799 shares of company stock worth $24,911,376. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $295.84 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

