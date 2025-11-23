Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 12,124 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VMC opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.78 and its 200-day moving average is $281.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,456. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.