Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

