Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,300 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

PLYM stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $990.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.70). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 47.78%.The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

