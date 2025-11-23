Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,380 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ovintiv by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

