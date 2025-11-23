Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 25.6% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,578.84. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

