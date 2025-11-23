Enterprise Financial Services Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $343.22 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

